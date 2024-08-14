New city-wide effort aims to eliminate chronic student absenteeism in Duval schools

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There is a new city-wide effort to make sure local students are going to school just as the new school year begins.

Action News Jax got an exclusive look at the details ahead of Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan unveiling it Wednesday morning.

The city-wide school attendance campaign is called “Show Up to Shine.”

And it aims to ensure that every child in Jacksonville goes to class every day.

“If students aren’t in school, they are not going to be well equipped to read better to graduate and or to have as much success as they can possibly have in life,” said Mayor Deegan.

In May, Action News Jax Investigates looked at the problem of chronic absenteeism, which is when students miss at least 10 percent of days in a school year, excused or unexcused.

According to numbers from the Florida Department of Education, roughly 41 percent of students in Duval County fell into this category for the 2022- 2023 school year.

“Every day missed is a missed opportunity for growth and learning and achievement,” said Mayor Deegan.

Under this new initiative, the city will essentially serve as a connector bringing together the school district, nonprofits, the justice system, faith-based organizations, and more to make sure families understand the gravity and impacts of the students missing class.

Plus, provides resources to minimize barriers for those struggling to get kids in school and keep them going back.

Duval County Schools Superintendent Dr. Christopher Bernier explained how they are going to monitor this campaign’s progress through their attendance metrics.

“Using last year’s data as the baseline we will be able to report at least quarterly related to how we are proceeding against the expectations of this program,” said Dr. Bernier.

At some point, they will set more specific goals for the program.

