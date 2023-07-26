New details in alleged sexual battery, involving former Jacksonville ‘firefighter of the year’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — New details have been revealed in an alleged rape case involving a Jacksonville firefighter. An unredacted report said the victim, in this case, had an intellectual disability.

Action News Jax told you last week when the former Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department ‘Firefighter of the Year’ was arrested for sexual battery. Vincent Harper, 49, did not respond to our requests for comment.

The newly redacted arrest report gives a better picture of why charges were brought against Harper. It said the victim was “diagnosed with an intellectual disability” with a “moderate IQ of 52.”

“Most people think of IQ-- like the average IQ is 100,” Clinical psychologist, Lynn Wadelton, said. “As you go lower and lower, we start getting into the areas of intellectual disability. Anything below 70-72, you’re starting to look at people who have intellectual disabilities.”

We spoke with clinical psychologist Lynn Wadelton regarding IQs, disabilities, and consent. Her expert opinion is not a direct comment on this case.

“If your IQ is below 70, you can think of perhaps attaining maybe a 3rd-grade intellect,” Wadelton said. “These are people who are very vulnerable to predators.”

We reported last week when we learned Harper picked up the victim from UF Health, after she ran away from the hospital, according to a report from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. The report states the victim asked to be taken to the Police Memorial Building, but instead was taken to Harper’s home. It said the victim originally denied a ride but later accepted.

The less redacted report said the victim stated the suspect (Harper) “start to touch her body,” and she told the suspect, “I’m not doing anything.” The two engaged in sex, and the victim told the suspect “Stop” and he stated “No,” according to the victim.

Harper later dropped the victim off near the Sulzbacher Shelter, down the street from the Police Memorial building. She went to the Police Memorial Building and was taken back to UF Health. She stated when she returned to the hospital, she reported the alleged sexual battery.

Based on the interaction between the responding officer and the victim, the officer stated it was obvious the victim had an intellectual disability, according to the arrest report.

On June 23, a photospread was conducted with the victim. She selected Harper as the person who sexually battered her.

The report also includes Harper’s side of the story.

It states, Harper said the victim was on 8th Street outside UF Health on June 18. She threw her hands up at him and stated she was jumped. She added that her shoulder hurt and she was kicked out of her cousin’s residence, according to the report. He said the victim asked to use his cell phone to call her sister. He advised the victim became upset. According to Harper’s account in the report, the victim told him she did not have anywhere to stay and she was hungry. He said the victim asked to go to his home to take a shower and get something to eat.

Harper took the victim to his home to shower and he “provided her with a TV dinner.” After, the victim took a shower and lay in bed with him and watched television, according to the report. He said the victim then said she needed a place to stay and asked for three hundred dollars. He advised he didn’t have three hundred dollars. The report goes on to say that Harper stated the victim began to rub on him. He asked the victim, “Did she want sex to stay at the residence?” He stated that the victim responded, “Well I don’t know.” He said the two engaged in consensual sex, according to Harper.

Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office interviewed a coordinator with the Agency for Persons with Disabilities who diagnosed the victim with an intellectual disability, adding “The victim’s level of need is intensive and she has to reside in a group home.”

The report adds she is “unable to give consent and make sound decisions for herself.”

We reached out to Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department to get an update on Harper’s employment status. Their spokesperson said, “he remains suspended without pay, pending termination. Additionally, we asked if they could comment on the newly released details. We were told, “We do not comment on pending investigations or cases.”

