New development proposal in Clay County has one neighborhood concerned

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Lake Asbury residents hosted a community meeting on Wednesday night to address issues they have over a proposal to build a new development next door.

Many of the residents said they understand development is important, but claim this proposal has issues. One of them is the congestion it will create on the roadways. It’s about making a perceived problem even worse.

Dozens attended the community meeting to learn new information on the development coming to their neighborhood.

Kay Manley has lived in Lake Asbury since the 1980s.

“I know progress is coming,” Manley said. “But this one’s a little different. And we’re very uncomfortable with this one.”

That discomfort? The increase in population it would bring to this quiet neighborhood -- especially since neighbors claim traffic is already a problem.

“Traffic is crazy right now,” another Lake Asbury resident, Richard Barret said. “Sometimes you have to wait an extra 10-15 minutes just to get out onto Henley road.

Back in February, developer Thomas Yonge began the process of developing this piece of land to create a subdivision called Asbury Hammock.

Right now, the 37-acre site is filled with hundreds of trees. But if the proposal goes through, everything here could be completely cleared out to become a new subdivision.

One of Yonge’s original proposals was denied, but the current one would create less than 100 homes off Lake Asbury Drive and Henley Road. It would also make neighbors enter the neighborhood from the narrow, two-lane road, Lake Asbury Drive.

“You’re gonna’ have at least 200 cars every morning going to work and in addition to the people living like trying to get out this one little narrow street in one traffic light,” Barrett said. “Spend the money by the developer where it should be done, and do what’s best for the community, not just for him.”

The community members said they plan to attend every Clay County Commissioner meeting until a compromise is met.

When Action News Jax reached out to the developer, he said they are aware of the concerns and are working to address them. The county requested the developer to explore different options as well.

