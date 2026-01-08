New Florida bill would expand mandatory recess time through the end of middle school

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Is a kid ever too old for recess?

Well, a new Florida bill inspired by a group of middle school students in Central Florida is at least looking to extend mandatory recess through a few more grade levels.

The benefits of guaranteed recess time are well-documented.

American University touts measurable improvements for students’ creativity and conflict resolution skills, for example.

Currently in Florida, students must be given 20 minutes of recess a day in grades K-5, but local parents we spoke with told us they’d like to see it expanded beyond 5th grade.

“I think everyone should have a recess. High school too,” said Tie Cross.

“Honestly, even up to high school. I think it’s important for all humans to be outside, but especially for kids,” said Kelsey Dennis.

High schools may have to wait for their shot at guaranteed recess, but this year, middle schoolers will get to make their case.

New legislation filed ahead of the upcoming session would expand recess guarantees to include 6th, 7th, and 8th graders.

“Students need that time, especially gets them time potentially away from screens, in the sun,” said Jude Bruno, President-Elect of the Florida PTA.

Bruno said the organization supports the idea in principle, but given the lack of homeroom teachers and the complexity of class schedules, he worries mandatory recess in middle schools may end up being a bit of a logistical nightmare in practice.

“In those settings, adding a separate recess requirement that’s not part of the instructional framework isn’t as simple as it sounds,” said Bruno.

And while Florida Education Association President Andrew Spar also supports recess time, he predicted the effect of the bill would mean less instructional time and more burden on teachers.

He also noted that, given most middle schools already require daily physical education, it could be seen as redundant.

“Logistically, I don’t see how middle schools do this. We cannot keep burdening our public schools with all of these requirements that just don’t fit into the day,” said Spar.

The bill has not yet picked up a sponsor in the Florida Senate.

It will have 60 days to make its way to the Governor’s desk starting Tuesday, before lawmakers ‘recess’ for the year.

