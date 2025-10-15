New Florida bill would require teachers take constitutional oath to teach in the state

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Taking an oath to teach - That’s the idea behind a newly filed Florida bill, which would require teachers licensed by the state to swear a constitutional oath to obtain or maintain their state-issued teaching certificate.

Under the bill, teachers would have to swear allegiance to defend the U.S. and Florida constitutions and pledge to perform their duties in a “professional, independent, objective, and nonpartisan manner”.

“I believe that when we entrust our students with the teachers, they should be treated as professionals, which they are professionals,” said bill sponsor State Representative Tom Fabricio (R-Hialeah).

Fabricio told Action News Jax his proposed pledge wouldn’t necessarily require a teacher putting their hand on a bible, rather it could be something as simple as signing their name on a notarized form.

Fabricio argued that just as lawyers, law enforcement officers, elected officials, and other professions are required to take an oath, teaching is a similarly important job.

“This bill elevates them as professionals here in Florida, and it brings Florida to match 32 other states that have had this type of legislation on the books for many, many years,” said Fabricio.

But Duval County teacher Chris Guerrieri, who has taught in the district for 25 years, argued the bill does nothing to improve education.

“It’s just a shame that this is where our legislators in Tallahassee find themselves, that instead of helping public education, instead of working to improve things, that they just have these culture wars,” said Guerrieri.

Given the increased political pressure put on teachers, he also questioned whether the oath is intended to limit teachers’ freedom to teach in the way they best see fit.

“It’s just another slope, another step towards Tallahassee telling, dictating to teachers what they can think and what happens in the classroom,” said Guerrieri.

But Fabricio argued his intent is not to use the pledge as a political litmus test.

“Children are our most important resource, unequivocally, and the future of our country and our state will rely on these children being able to form their own opinions based on unbiased teaching, which is what we expect that they will be getting,” said Fabricio.

The bill still has a long way to go and has not yet picked up a Senate sponsor.

Session officially begins in January.

