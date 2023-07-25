New home for at-risk veterans; nearly completed units in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A new home for at-risk veterans will soon be completed in St. Johns County.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Patriot Place is nearing completion. The six new, low-income housing units will be for at-risk and homeless veterans within the county.

The new, critical housing project, Patriot Place, was made possible by MountainStar Partners and the St. Johns Housing Partnership (SJHP) along with St. Johns County, the City of St. Augustine and Flagler Health+.

“This day is so special for me and the team at MountainStar Partners,” Chris Lazzara, CEO of MountainStar said. “Local veterans and heroes deserve our respect and Patriot Place is just one way we honor their service. Commemorating Patriot Place so they can move in their new homes is a dream come true for our organization.”

According to information released by MountainStar Partners, Patriot Place was constructed over a five-year period. The one-bedroom apartments are 630 square feet each and veterans will pay about 30 percent of the market rate with the balance subsidized through SJHP fundraising.

MountainStar Partners also said that Flagler Health+’s social health program, Care Connect+ will manage housing. Care Connect+ links area residents with resources like safe housing, food pantries, counseling services, workplace readiness and transportation.

“For years, our local veterans’ office has struggled to help local veterans who need clean, safe housing to remain living in St. Johns County,” St. Johns Housing Partnership Executive Director Bill Lazar said. “Patriot Place provides a level of case management and stability for our residents to get back on their feet. We thank them for their service and stand by them while they integrate back into our community.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Patriot Place has been estimated to cost a total of $900,000.