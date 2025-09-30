New hotel under construction at The Fountains at St. Johns

ST. JOHNS, Fla. — Construction is now underway on a new Home2 Suites by Hilton in St. Johns County.

The four-story, 137-room hotel will be the first hotel built within The Fountains at St. Johns, a mixed-use medical and retail development at County Road 210 and I-95.

Cerris Builders, along with Ideal Hospitality Investments and Cross Regions Group, is leading the project.

The company says the extended-stay hotel will be the only one at the busy intersection.

Completion is expected in early 2027.

