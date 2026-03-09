New Jax City Minecraft Build Challenge returns, inviting students to reimagine public spaces

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The New Jax City Minecraft Build Challenge has returned to Duval County, tasking local students with reimagining Jacksonville’s public spaces through digital design. Participants will use the Minecraft video game platform to envision future developments for the city’s communities.

The competition is open to all students at the elementary, middle, high school, and college levels within Duval County. The initiative serves as a platform for young residents to propose creative solutions for the city’s urban environment.

The challenge begins as a virtual competition where participants design digital environments within the Minecraft platform.

The initiative culminates in a live, high-energy final event known as The Mayor’s Cup. This stage of the competition is modeled after professional Esports tournaments.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]