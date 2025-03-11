New, non-stop service to Philadelphia area from Jacksonville

Jacksonville, Fla. — Avelo Airlines announced Tuesday it will start non-stop service routes between Jacksonville International Airport and Philadelphia/Delaware Valley via Wilmington Airport.

The airline will operate this route twice per week on Mondays and Fridays.

Avelo Airlines Founder and CEO Andrew Levy said in a news release, “We are proud to announce another nonstop route at JAX with service to the Philadelphia region. This new route continues to highlight Avelo’s convenient, affordable and industry-leading reliability. We also look forward to making Northeast Florida’s famous beaches, as well as its abundance of outdoor activities and historic culture, easier than ever for Avelo travelers to enjoy.”

Jacksonville Aviation Authority CEO Mark VanLoh said, “After starting service in Jacksonville only one month ago, Avelo is already growing. Their newest nonstop will help increase tourism to Northeast Florida while also giving the local community an affordable option to the Wilmington and Philadelphia regions.”

Fares start at $59. Reservations can be made at AveloAir.com.

