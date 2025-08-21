New owners plan major upgrades at Orange Park Mall

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Shoppers say Orange Park Mall has lost some of its appeal, but new ownership is promising to change that.

Second Horizon Capital announced this week that it has acquired the 950,000-square-foot mall on Wells Road in Clay County. The firm says it will immediately begin making improvements, with a focus on enhancing the shopping experience and restoring the mall as a hub for families.

Read: New ownership of Orange Park Mall announced

Planned upgrades include enhancing common areas, improving safety, introducing new retail and dining options, and expanding community events. Developers say they want the mall to be more than just a place to shop, aiming to shift its image from a teen hangout with occasional disturbances to a welcoming environment for all ages.

Longtime customers told Action News Jax they’ve seen the mall through its best and worst days.

“They ought to make it a little more fun. It’s gone downhill. The movies have brought it back a little bit, but not too much,” said Emmanuel Arvanitas, a frequent shopper.

Others, like Raymond Burgess, have a deeper connection to the mall’s past.

“I was here when it was being built. But it has seen its days. It’s been numbered. They lost several businesses here,” Burgess said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Burgess also remembers the mall’s reputation as a teen hangout, which sometimes led to problems, from meetups organized online.

“A long time ago, back in my early days, I had to come out here and get rid of the kids,” he said.

He believes the future will depend on whether the mall can bring in the right mix of retailers.

“It depends on what you bring in here. If you bring in something more fresh and convenient, and people like it, they’re going to buy,” Burgess added.

Action News asked if the new purchase will do anything to modernize the plan, and what the developments are for the mall.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]