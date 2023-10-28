New renovations at the conference room in the Main Library

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Conference Center at the Main Library announced the completion of its extensive renovation, including the installation of brand-new carpets.

These enhancements are to better the event experience for local businesses, organizations, and event planners.

Read: Richard Moll, who found fame as a bailiff on the original sitcom ‘Night Court,’ dies at 80

The Conference Center at the Main Library, a premier event venue in the heart of our city, has undergone a remarkable transformation.

For more information about the Main Library’s Conference Center and its upcoming audio and visual upgrades, visit our website at https://jaxpubliclibrary.org/conference-center.

Read: ‘You take off the whole week:’ Florida-Georgia weekend officially underway, pre-game celebrations

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: ‘This piece of trash is a disgrace:’ Clay County firefighter arrested for molestation, PCSO said

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.