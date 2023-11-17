Newest members of Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens can now be viewed on LIVE stream

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Cinta the Malayan tiger at Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens gave birth to three cubs on Sun., Nov. 5. Now, members of the zoo are being granted exclusive access into Cinta’s den where she and her three cubs are bonding privately.

The zoo said in an announcement that the mission is to connect communities with wildlife and wild places, and by sharing the journey of these critically endangered cubs. The zoo is excited to share their growth.

If you’re interested in viewing Cinta and her cubs visit the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens and visit the members page for details.

The exciting birth is critical to the tigers’ existence as the zoo said there are estimated to be fewer than 150 Malayan tigers left in the wild.

“Animal care staff continues to give the little family space,” the zoo said. “Cinta has been doing a wonderful job ensuring they are eating, sleeping, and cuddling as they should. Be sure to follow along.”

