Newest St. Johns County school principal shares plans for more schools in Rivertown

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — As the newest school in St. Johns County has its first day of classes, its principal is already thinking ahead to their future neighbors.

Principal Jesseley Hathaway is leading Hallowes Cove Academy, the district’s new K-8 school that’s now open in the Rivertown neighborhood. He told Action News Jax there are already plans for two more elementary schools to be built in the neighborhood.

“This is going to be the foundation of it. This is where it all started. And we’re going to set the culture and the tone for those upcoming schools as well,” Hathaway said.

Hallowes Cove Academy is a school in the middle of the St. Johns County School District’s “new school construction” plan, which includes two other K-8 schools that are set to open next year between the Silverleaf and Nocatee neighborhoods. The school district’s 5-year plan includes two new elementary schools, both of which have not yet been given a location or exact opening date.

Principal Hathaway believes one or, possibly, both, of the schools could be the ones planned in Rivertown.

“With this community in the way they’re building houses here, in the way people are moving here, I don’t see it slowing down anytime soon. It’s a great place,” Hathaway said.

Hallowes Cove Academy is, eventually, set to become Hallowes Cove Middle School as those elementary schools open. Hathaway says all of the new schools in Rivertown will feed students into Bartram Trail High School, which is right outside of the neighborhood.

“These are community schools. Rivertown is an amazing community,” Hathaway said.

Apart from the elementary schools, the school district’s 5-year plan also includes a new high school that’s set to be built. It has not yet been assigned a location or opening date.

