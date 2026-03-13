News roads open in St. Johns County to accommodate population boom

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Part of a two-pronged road project opened in St. Augustine on Friday.

A segment of County Road 2209 from State Road 16 to International Golf Parkway opened. The second part of this project, a traffic shift on State Road 16 near Mill Creek Park, also opened.

“Right now, we’re getting ready to transfer traffic from the existing travel lines over to new travel lanes that have just been built. That’ll give the opportunity to the contractor to start working on this side, on the south side, of the roadway,” said county engineer Duane Kent.

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This is the final part of the project that connects State Road-16 to County Road 210. Traffic engineers hope this new move will be able to handle more traffic and reduce backups during rush hour.

The new road intends to cut commute times for parents and residents in the area who struggle with traffic congestion in ever-expanding St. Johns County.

“This is one of several projects. The IGP 16 intersection improvement. You’ll notice 2209 that we’ve basically finished within basically the last month. That will be opened up. It will make travel through the area much easier,” Kent added.

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Kent says the estimated cost is $24-$25 million. The county engineer added that the project is funded by taxpayer dollars, partly through the county and FDOT.

Construction started in Spring 2024 and is already more than halfway done. Completion is expected by this summer.

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