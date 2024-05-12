Night out for parents, pool party for kids at Solomon Calhoun Center next weekend

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — St. Johns County Parks and Recreation is hosting a Parents’ Night Out Pool Party on May 17.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Parents can enjoy a night out while the kids dive into summer with us at a pool party just for them.

From 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., students can celebrate the end of the school year at the Solomon Calhoun Community Center. Swim time goes from 5:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m., and out-of-water play is for the rest of the time. Pizza, drinks and snacks will be served.

Participating kids should bring a towel, a change of clothes and sneakers. Crocs and inflatables aren’t allowed.

Registration is required to participate. CLICK HERE to register online.

Read: School leaders left scrambling after tree struck by lightning falls through roof of preschool

Read: Mayo Clinic therapist arrested after trying to meet up with who he thought was an 8-year-old girl

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.