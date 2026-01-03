Nine right whale calves spotted near Georgia as total reaches 14 this season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Fourteen new North Atlantic right whales have been spotted this calving season, with nine of those calves discovered in the last two weeks around Georgia.

The sightings come from aerial and vessel survey teams, including the Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. This increase in calf sightings is particularly timely as it provides hope for the endangered species during the critical calving season.

On Dec. 16, an aerial survey team spotted right whale #3157, known as “Cascade,” and her calf approximately 21 miles east of Ossabaw Island, Ga. The calf was less than four days old at the time of the sighting, making it an exciting discovery for researchers.

The following day, Dec. 17, right whale #3101, called “Harmonia,” was seen with her calf about 11 miles east of St. Simons Island, Ga. Both whales are 25 years old, and this marks their fourth known calves.

Another sighting on Dec. 20 observed right whale #2614, nicknamed “Tripelago,” approximately 38 miles off Ossabaw Island, Ga., accompanied by her sixth known calf. Tripelago is 30 years old.

The next day, Dec. 21, right whale #2642, known as “Echo,” was spotted with her calf approximately 22 miles east of Little Saint Simons Island, Ga. Echo is also 30 years old, and this is her fourth known calf.

Researchers expect that more sightings will follow as the calving season progresses, with hopes of spotting additional mothers and calves in the coming weeks.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]