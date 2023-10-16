No adoption fees for dogs at The Jacksonville Humane Society

According to the ASPCA®, nearly 6.3 million companion animals enter shelters nationwide every year, where many live day after day without the love of a family or a home.

Subaru says they are the largest corporate donor to the ASPCA through their Subaru Loves Pets® initiative. Their website says they’ve donated over $51 million to national and local organizations, which support the adoption, rescue, transport, and health of over 420,000 animals. In collaboration with Subaru of Jacksonville, the Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS) is offering free adoptions October 16-31 as part of Subaru Loves Pets Month.

Subaru of Jacksonville is donating $100 for every dog adopted from JHS through the end of October, up to 31 adoptions. The public is invited to visit JHS and add a new family member to their home!

“There are so many animals at JHS patiently waiting for their loving home,” said JHS CEO, Denise Deisler. “We are grateful to everyone who chooses to adopt a shelter pet, and to Subaru of Jacksonville and the Subaru Loves Pets grant program for making these free adoptions possible. We can’t wait to see these pets join their new families!”

This adoption event is in partnership with Subaru of Jacksonville, Subaru of America, Inc., the Subaru Loves Pets grant program, and the ASPCA. Those that are interested in adopting from JHS can learn more at jaxhumane.org/adopt.

All pets are altered, vaccinated and microchipped at the time of adoption. Additional fees may apply. Visit jaxhumane.org for more information.

About the Jacksonville Humane Society

The Jacksonville Humane Society provides care, comfort and compassion to animals in need while engaging the hearts, hands and minds of our community to bring about an end to the killing of abandoned and orphaned shelter animals. More information about the Jacksonville Humane Society is available at www.jaxhumane.org.