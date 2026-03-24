No charges in crash involving mini dirt bike, SUV that killed boy outside St. Johns County school

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — No charges will be filed in a crash that killed a 12-year-old on a mini dirt bike.

Action News Jax told you about the crash last month when a car hit a student on Longleaf Pine Parkway outside Patriot Oaks Academy.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said the 17-year-old driver was not driving recklessly, and speed and impairment was not a factor in the crash.

They also said the timing of the dirt bike’s entry into the road “provided little opportunity to avoid the crash.”

SJSO said the investigation is now closed and “Our thoughts remain with the families and all those affected by this tragic incident.”

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