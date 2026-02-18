St. Johns County 12-year-old in the hospital after mini dirt bike crash outside his school

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a mini dirt bike crash that put a 12-year-old student in the hospital, fighting to recover.

St. Johns County deputies told Action News Jax the crash happened at around 3:00 PM on Tuesday afternoon along Longleaf Pine Parkway, before the crosswalk outside of Patriot Oaks Academy.

Law enforcement hasn’t yet shared how it happened, but the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said a 12-year-old, who is a student at the school, was hit by a car while riding a mini dirt bike. Deputies said the boy, who hasn’t yet been named, was seriously hurt and taken to the hospital.

Sophie Zapata, a fellow student at Patriot Oaks Academy, said she lives in the neighborhood next to the school. Not long after the crash, she told us she saw first responders swarming the street where the crash happened.

“I looked out of my window, I could see an ambulance, and I could see a bunch of police lights, and I saw a paramedic giving a kid CPR,” said Zapata, whose parents gave us permission to interview her.

Zapata said she has shared classes with the boy who was hit, describing him as a nice, sweet person who spoke with her frequently at school.

“[The crash] was tragic, really, I could see everything in front of my eyes of what happened here,” Zapata said.

Zapata told us she feels like riding bikes in the area is too dangerous, especially for students. Some parents, like Brian Prangley, agree.

“I’ve told my kids, absolutely not. I mean, it’s a big issue here in St. Johns County. I don’t think it’s safe at all,” Prangley said.

Prangley told Action News Jax he drove by the site of the crash on his way home from work. He said it’s the first time he’s seen so many law enforcement and first responders in one area.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen an ambulance drive that fast before,” said Prangley.

In the last year, Action News Jax has reported about at least four other St. Johns County students who were involved in bike crashes, particularly e-bike crashes. Last year, Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles reported the highest number of serious bike crashes in St. Johns County since at least 2017.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t shared an update on the 12-year-old’s condition or if the driver of the car that hit him will be facing any charges.

But Zapata said she hopes to never again see another crash like this, especially involving someone she knows.

“It’s all really tragic to watch,” said Zapata.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.