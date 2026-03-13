No e-bikes, e-scooters: Clay County Parks and Recreation reminds residents

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County Parks and Recreation are posting new signs to remind residents that motorized and wheeled vehicles, including e-bikes and e-scooters, are not allowed on park grounds.

In a social media post on Thursday, Clay officials shared that the new signs are going up across county parks.

The parks department noted that limiting vehicles will help protect visitors and keep trails and green spaces safe.

Bicycles are still allowed in designated areas.

For more information on Clay County Parks and Recreation, visit their website HERE.

