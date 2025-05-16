‘Nobody knew what was going on’: Passengers thrown into disarray after fire at JAX airport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There was a commotion in the concourse at Jacksonville International Airport on Friday as about 50 cars burned in the Hourly Garage.

“There were a lot of people running in and out of the garage, running out,” JIA passenger Janine Wice said. “They were pushing everybody out of the garage as we were trying to walk in. They’re like, ‘nope, you can’t go.’ So yeah, it was crazy. It was very packed, and nobody knew what was going on.”

As a result of the fire, the airport shut down on Friday afternoon, sending flights into disarray.

According to Flight Aware, more than 50 flights were delayed at Jacksonville International Airport Friday, though it’s unclear how many of those were a direct result of the fire.

“I feel sorry for the people whose cars went up on fire,” Wice said. “ ... It was really bad initially.”

Many were left having to rearrange their travel plans, with public safety officials left to evaluate the aftermath.

“[They were] concerned about the heat. [It] was so intense that it actually might have damaged the structure and could cause it to collapse,” JIA passenger Wilson Wilmot said. “So [they were] checking out the structure for strength.”

