Nocatee neighbors mourn together after community goose found shot and killed

NOCATEE, Fla. — A line of neighbors in golf karts came together Saturday to honor a beloved goose who Nocatee neighbors say was shot and killed last week.

“Everyone’s devastated over the senseless killing of an innocent animal. It was just senseless,” said homeowner Michael Hancin.

Memorial for community goose

The goose was buried in a homeowner’s backyard, where a celebration of life was held early Saturday morning.

“Just amazing how people can come together,” said Neighbor Levi Tunnell.

In the neighborhood, the bird was known as Rocket, Mr. Goose, and Honk.

Michael Hancin said that before the goose’s death, his 13-year-old son had rescued it.

“He found it in a storm drain about a year ago. I guess it got separated from his family. It was hurt. It was limping—it was dying,” Hancin said.

He nursed the goose back to health and released it. But after it was healed, the goose created a routine.

“He kept coming back. It wasn’t our pet. he just kept coming back,” Hancin said.

The goose became a familiar and beloved presence—not just to the Hancin family, but to many others in the neighborhood.

Mr. Goose from Nocatee

His death has been especially hard on 13-year-old Aydan, who was just released from the hospital Friday after being injured by a spike that was placed on the ground.

“Rough few weeks for the Hancin family, I’ll tell you that,” Hancin said.

The Hancin family left this message for whoever harmed Mr. Goose.

“We just forgive them wholeheartedly,” Hancin said.

Neighbors said the goose wasn’t just an animal—it became a symbol of the community.

