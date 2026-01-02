Normandy residents frustrated as homeless tents resurface at John D. Liverman Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Residents in the Normandy neighborhood say they are trapped in an exhausting cycle of “cat and mouse” as homeless encampments continue to resurface at John D. Liverman Park, despite recent intervention from city officials.

The recurring issue has left neighbors feeling vulnerable and frustrated. Earlier this week, the City of Jacksonville’s blight director visited the park to address the unauthorized camping. However, residents report that the relief was short-lived; the tents were back that same night.

“It’s not a good feeling,” said local resident Yamil Infante. “All they’re doing is just relocating. If they’re gone for a day or two, they come right back. So whatever it is that they’re doing is obviously not worth it.”

For homeowners like Infante, the proximity of the encampments has fundamentally changed how they live. Infante said he has been forced to install a suite of security cameras and alarms to protect his property. He suspects individuals from the park are roaming through his backyard at night.

“We’ve seen a lot of drug use going on back here as well. And it’s just getting alarming. It’s increasing by the numbers,” Infante said, adding that he has taken these security measures just to find a “little peace of mind” for his family.

The persistent presence of the camps has raised questions among Westside residents regarding the city’s ability to enforce the local ordinance that bans camping in public areas. Neighbors are increasingly vocal, asking why the park remains a revolving door for encampments that they say bring crime and instability to their doorsteps.

In response to these concerns, city officials stated that the effort to clear the park is ongoing. A spokesperson confirmed that the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department’s (JFRD) PATH team, along with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, will continue to coordinate on blight removal and the enforcement of public camping laws. No interview was provided since it is a holiday.

For now, the residents of Normandy remain on edge, waiting to see if the city’s next move will provide a permanent solution or simply another temporary clearing.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]