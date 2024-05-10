North Vilano Beach pedestrian bridge closing for repairs

Vilano Beach, Fla. — If you have a padlock on the pedestrian bridge over A1A to Vilano Beach, go get it.

The bridge will close on May 13 for repairs.

The bridge is located at 3721 Coastal Highway.

Anyone who placed a padlock on the bridge has until May 13 to get it. If you don’t, the locks will be removed and thrown away.

The bridge will reopen on May 17, and then close again between May 20 and 23 so work can be completed.

