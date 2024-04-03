Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia drying out, cooling off after heavy rain for most of the area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Day is ending after much of our area saw rain and storms on Wednesday.

The First Alert Weather Team has been giving the “First Alert” about Wednesday’s rain and wind for the past week.

Here’s a roundup from Action News Jax First Alert Weather Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh on the effects from the strong storms, as well as what we can expect for the rest of the week:

Rainfall has averaged a half an inch to an inch, but got up to one-and-a-half inches.

Wind gusts were 40 to 45 mph in a few neighborhoods, as well as some lightning.

Little storm damage was reported other than a tree on a mobile home in Lake City on Wednesday morning.

Steady rain will end soon with a few scattered showers up to 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

This is the same front that’s produced severe weather the last two days from Texas to Georgia to the Ohio Valley to the Northeast, and heavy snow in part of Illinois, Wisconsin, and Michigan.

Much cooler air will arrive on Wednesday night with with clearing skies. Temperatures will turn much cooler dropping to the upper 40s to low 50s by Thursday morning.

Thursday through Saturday will be very mild with some cool but beautiful early spring weather. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs just making it to 70 degrees with overnight lows in the 40s – open up the windows!

