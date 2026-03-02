‘Not everybody can afford that’: Drivers will see higher prices at the pump

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Residents across Duval County noticed an increase at the pump this Monday as gas prices took a sudden, dramatic leap. While Monday price fluctuations are common, experts warn that escalating tensions in the Middle East can now begin to hit home for local motorists.

At one local station, the price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas was at $2.78 early this morning. Within minutes, the digital signage flipped to $3.19, a staggering 41-cent increase that left drivers like Cheyenne Parker in disbelief.

“I think it’s so crazy for it to drastically jump from $2.70 to $3.19,” Parker said while fueling up. “Not everybody can afford that.”

According to AAA, a typical Monday sees a “reset” of about 10 to 20 cents. However, the current spike is being fueled by “outside factors” far beyond Florida’s borders. Mark Jenkins, a spokesman for AAA, notes that military operations in the Middle East are creating significant jitters in the global oil market.

The primary concern involves the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow shipping lane that serves as a vital artery for the global energy supply.

“This is an area that 20% of the world’s oil flows through,” Jenkins explained. “Concerns in the oil market about supply interruption the price of crude oil jumping since last week.”

Jenkins estimates that for every $3 to $5 increase in the price of crude oil, consumers can expect to see a 10 to 20-cent increase at the pump. If the overseas conflict persists for weeks or months, those higher prices could become a semi-permanent fixture of the daily commute.

Despite the sticker shock, some residents saw the writing on the wall. Local driver Matthew Rock said he wasn’t necessarily surprised by the hike. “I kind of knew it was coming after everything over the weekend. I expected it to go up a little bit,” he noted.

AAA is urging motorists to remain calm, pointing out that while prices are rising, they aren’t seeing the same “skyrocketing” trajectory that occurred following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“For motorists, just stay calm,” Jenkins advised. “There’s no reason to race out to the pump to top off your tanks.”

Parker points out that gas isn’t a luxury; it’s a necessity. “The thing is, you don’t really have a choice. You have to get gas. It’s not something you can say, ‘Okay, this week I won’t get any.’ You have to get it.”

