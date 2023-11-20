‘Not giving up:’ Loved ones keep searching for 3 fishermen after boat debris found off St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The search efforts continue for three men who disappeared off the coast of Brunswick last month.

Action News Jax first told you on Sunday when the United Cajun Navy announced debris from their fishing boat, Carol Ann was found 16 miles off the coast of St. Augustine.

On Monday, Action News Jax Alexus Cleavenger spoke with Kim Jones, missing fisherman Tyler Barlow’s mom. She said around this time last month is when the search started.

After some debris was found off the coast of St. Augustine on Sunday, she and a few others walked along the beach to look for anything they could find.

“It definitely just brings a new energy,” Jones said. “We are getting a helicopter, that was already up around 8 this morning, we’ve got planes going up, and divers coming out.”

Action News Jax told you last month when the United Cajun Navy joined the search for Barlow, Caleb Wilkinson, and Dalton Conway. The three men disappeared off the coast of Brunswick on a commercial fishing trip in October.

“It’s been unbelievable, the support. It is the largest private search that has ever been done,” Barlow said.

Barlow said they have not lost hope, even after the United Cajun Navy shared photos on Sunday, finding debris from their fishing boat.

“To finally get something, we are just so very hopeful that the boys are near or somewhere in that drift pattern,” Barlow said.

This was the first sign of anything from their boat since they disappeared last month, which was when the Coast Guard initially started the search.

“The family, we love our boys, the community, our Carol Ann support, we are just not giving up,” Barlow said.

The United Cajun Navy said they will be coordinating a new search area after this discovery.

Action News Jax will continue to update you on this search.

