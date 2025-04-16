NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet coming to Jacksonville later this year

BERKSHIRES, Mass. — Make sure to keep track of your toy soldiers and rat army, the NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet is coming to Jacksonville during the 2025 holiday season!

In its 33rd year, the North American tour “collaborates with world-class theatrical designers, including scenic artists, prop masters, and puppeteers from Czechoslovakia, South Africa, Chuvash, St. Petersburg, and New York.”

The show will take place at The Florida Theatre on November 13, 2025. Tickets are available at the link ,.

“The production is perfect for families - it’s really become America’s tradition,” shared Dan Talmi, Producer of Talmi Entertainment, continuing the legacy of co-founders Mary Giannone and Akiva Talmi. “On top of the incredible artistry and production values, the message of the production has never been more important and meaningful.”

