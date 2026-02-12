Oak pollen has arrived in the area, First Alert Allergy Tracker shows

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team said oak pollen has arrived in the Jacksonville area.

On Wednesday at 7:03 p.m., oak pollen was detected on our exclusive First Alert Allergy Tracker.

At Wednesday’s peak, the level of oak measured as moderate, with 64 grains per sample.

Pine and cedar measured as high on Wednesday, with 1,378 grains per sample and 750 grains per sample, respectively.

Oak ranked at 36 out of 100 on the misery index, and pine and cedar were at 75 and 67, respectively, on Wednesday.

The pollen forecast for cedar, pine and oak is very high for Saturday and Sunday, and moderate on Monday.

