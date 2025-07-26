Ocala woman hit by car during fight outside ex’s house in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, a trip to an ex’s house ended with one woman in the hospital and another in jail.

It happened Saturday, July 19, on Gordon Chapel Road.

Deputies say Terran Woods showed up to get belongings she said were hers, and she brought her friend, Shuntel Rose Johnson.

Once inside, the two started pulling tiles off the walls. When the man who lives there tried to stop them, they attacked him.

Another person in the house stepped in to help. That person was also hit.

The man grabbed a gun to scare them. During the struggle, it went off and fired into the ceiling. He was able to get both women out of the house.

Deputies say the man acted in self-defense.

At some point, his 4-year-old child went outside to get help. Woods picked up the child.

Deputies say Johnson got into their car and drove toward them. She hit Woods and pinned her to the porch.

The man fired at the car to try to stop it and protect his child. The child wasn’t hurt. Woods was taken to the hospital with a broken leg.

Johnson was arrested and faces charges, including DUI and aggravated battery, while Woods will also face charges.

