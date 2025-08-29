Oceanway residents push back against proposed high-density housing project

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Neighbors in Jacksonville’s Oceanway community are rallying against a proposed housing development, arguing that narrow roads can’t handle the traffic and that hundreds of residents have already signed a petition to fight back. The plan calls for dozens of duplexes and townhomes packed into less than 10 acres.

Residents say the Yellow Bluff Road intersection is already a headache, with no turning lanes and daily traffic backups. They warn that a new townhome project could gridlock the area even more.

Shirley Spurgeon, who spearheaded an online petition, said the effort has picked up support quickly. “The last I looked, there were at least 1,030 [signatures]. And we just started a week ago,” she said.

Homeowners fear the development will erode open green spaces, overwhelm narrow roads, and strain already-limited infrastructure. “They’re proposing development right behind our home on less than 10 acres. We’re looking at townhomes, duplexes, 31 duplexes, which would be 62 homes on less than 10 acres behind us,” Spurgeon said.

Jim Drost, another homeowner, said the project would change the landscape of a community he chose for its residential charm and welcoming neighbors. “We realized this was where we wanted to be. Because of the residential... and quite honest, the people. We were here a day, and I heard, ‘Have a blessed day.’ Thank you, sir,” Drost said.

Residents are not opposed to all development, but they want a slower, more collaborative planning process that preserves the area’s character and protects the environment. Drost said he would welcome smaller-scale development, such as half-acre lots with green spaces for children, or even a gated community. “I’d love to see half-acre lots go up there. I’d be ok with that. But along with green spaces for the kids... maybe a gated community,” he said.

Colorful signs line the road, spelling out residents’ opposition.

Spurgeon and other neighbors said Councilmember Mike Gay has encouraged them to voice their concerns at city meetings. “He’s encouraged us to speak out and to come to the meetings and address our concerns with the city council because most aren’t out here. It’s rural. They’re just signing off on the developers,” she said.

Councilmember Gay sent Action News Jax this statement:

“I appreciate you reaching out to me in regard to this rezoning. We actually have two different rezonings that are being applied for on Starratt Rd. The community has come out in force to voice their concerns, and I applaud them for their efforts.

“There are no current plans to widen Starratt Rd or Yellow Bluff Rd. I have requested and recently received a traffic study for the intersection of Starratt Rd and Yellow Bluff Rd, recommending a $15,000,000 improvement for this intersection. If the current budget goes through as proposed by the council, I will have potentially secured 6 plus million to start some Improvements to the intersection. I am hopeful that the Mayors administration can help provide the 8 plus million in next year’s budget.”

