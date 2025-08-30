Officer-involved shooting at Glynn County Motel 6 ends with arrest

GLYNN COUNTY, Fla. — A 58-year-old man is in custody after police say he fired multiple shots at officers responding to a domestic violence call early Saturday morning.

Around midnight on August 30, Glynn County Police officers went to the Motel 6 on Scarlett Street for a welfare check.

While checking on the victim, police say David Kevin Griffis opened fire with a handgun.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Three officers shot back, but Griffis retreated into a room and barricaded himself. No officers were injured.

Crisis negotiators tried to talk Griffis out, but he refused.

The police SWAT team used tear gas to help catch the man.

He breathed in some of the gas and needed medical help, but he wasn’t shot. They arrested him safely.

GCPD detectives are separately investigating the aggravated assault on the officers, while an internal review will look at department policies.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Glynn County Police at (912) 554-3645 or submit tips anonymously through Silent Witness at (912) 264-1333.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.