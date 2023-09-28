Officer-involved shooting in Oak Haven area, suspect taken to hospital, police report

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported an Officer-involved shooting in the Oka Haven area off Bartram Rd. and Atlantic Blvd.

According to JSO, the suspect has been transported to an area hospital with injuries. No officers were reportedly injured.

At this time, Bartram Rd. is closed due to the investigation. Please avoid the area at this time.

Action News Jax is heading to the scene to learn more information about the cause of the shooting.

This is an ongoing scene and the story will be updated when details arrive.

