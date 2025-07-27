Officers break up teen ‘takeover’ event near Friendship Fountain, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) said officers dispersed a large crowd of teens who were gathered for a “planned takeover event” near Friendship Fountain, Saturday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, the crowd consisted of 600 to 700 minors, with some of them engaging in problematic behavior such as fighting and using drugs.

JSO said they had already been monitoring social media posts promoting “takeover” events online. Before the gathering, officers put out warnings to the event’s organizer and parents not to host the unpermitted event.

During the effort to disperse the gathering, JSO said a juvenile reached for his backpack and fled the scene. Officers found a gun inside his backpack after quickly seizing him. He was arrested.

Officers eventually blocked the nearby roads.

In a statement released online, JSO stated, "We encourage all parents and guardians to speak with their children about safe and responsible activities. These takeover-style gatherings are not only illegal, but they can also be extremely dangerous. JSO will continue to monitor similar situations, enforce local curfews, and uphold park regulations to ensure public safety."

JSO reminded parents of Jacksonville’s curfew ordinance, emphasizing that children under the age of 18 may not be in public after 11:00 p.m. on weeknights or after midnight on weekends unless accompanied by an adult.

