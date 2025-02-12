Officials: Child hurt in ‘accidental’ shooting in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A child was hurt in an “accidental shooting” on Tuesday afternoon, according to the St. Johns County Fire Rescue.

The child was around the age of a middle schooler, SJCFR PIO Chris Naff told Action News Jax.

The child was taken to Wolfson Children’s Hospital in stable condition.

The St. Augustine Beach Police Department is investigating.

