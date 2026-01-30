U.S. Olympic sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson arrested for ‘super speeding’ in Florida

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — World-class sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson was arrested Thursday for driving too fast.

Orange County deputies say Richardson, 25, was driving at 104 miles per hour on State Road 429 when she was pulled over, according to Action News Jax’s Orlando station, WFTV.

Richardson, who won gold and silver medals in the 2024 Olympics in Paris, was booked into Orange County jail on $500 bond.

She was arrested under the state’s new Super Speeder law, which went into effect in July 2025, allowing law enforcement arrest people for exceeding 100 miles per hour or driving 50 miles per hour above the posted speed limit.

OCSO said Richardson was “dangerously tailgating” and driving across lanes to pass other drivers.

Florida Highway Patrol charged more than 70 drivers in the month after the law took effect.

US Relay Revamp FILE - United States' Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates as she anchors the team to gold ahead of Britain's Daryll Neita in the women's 4 X 100 meters relay final at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Sept. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, File) (Petr David Josek/AP)

Shacarri Richardson Speeding Arrest FILE - United States' Sha'Carri Richardson looks on after winning the gold medal in the women's 4 X 100 meters relay at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Sept. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File) (Matthias Schrader/AP)

Sha'Carri Richardson, of the United States, celebrates after winning the Women's 100-meters final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (David J. Phillip/AP)

Sha'Carri Richardson (WFTV)

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.