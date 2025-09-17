On-demand public transit program ‘Brunswick Breeze’ begins service

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The City of Brunswick officially launched its new app-based public transit service on Tuesday.

Brunswick Breeze, like the ride-share services Uber and Lyft, provides on-demand transportation to city residents.

Riders can choose pick-up and drop-off locations within the city and expect to be on the way within 15-20 minutes.

See the service area below:

Brunswick Breeze, an app-based ride service Brunswick Breeze, an app-based ride service for the city, will initially cover 12 designated service zones.

The first step is downloading the Brunswick Breeze app and creating an account. If you don’t have a smartphone, you can also book a ride by calling 912-574-2102.

Wheel-chair accessible vans are also available for those who need them.

Pricing

As part of the launch, all rides are free through November 16. After the initial 2-month promotional period, standard fare will be just $3.

Accompanied children 12 and under ride free, while students, seniors, military and low-income individuals can ride for $2.

For those needing to go to or from the Brunswick Golden Isles Airport, the fee is $12.

For each additional rider, there is an $1 fee.

Service hours

Monday - Thursday: 6 am - 9 pm

Friday - Saturday: 6 am - 10:30 pm

Sunday - 8 am - 8 pm

