On-demand public transit program ‘Brunswick Breeze’ begins service

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The City of Brunswick officially launched its new app-based public transit service on Tuesday.
Brunswick Breeze, like the ride-share services Uber and Lyft, provides on-demand transportation to city residents.
Riders can choose pick-up and drop-off locations within the city and expect to be on the way within 15-20 minutes.
See the service area below:
The first step is downloading the Brunswick Breeze app and creating an account. If you don’t have a smartphone, you can also book a ride by calling 912-574-2102.
Wheel-chair accessible vans are also available for those who need them.
Pricing
As part of the launch, all rides are free through November 16. After the initial 2-month promotional period, standard fare will be just $3.
Accompanied children 12 and under ride free, while students, seniors, military and low-income individuals can ride for $2.
For those needing to go to or from the Brunswick Golden Isles Airport, the fee is $12.
For each additional rider, there is an $1 fee.
Service hours
- Monday - Thursday: 6 am - 9 pm
- Friday - Saturday: 6 am - 10:30 pm
- Sunday - 8 am - 8 pm
