One arrested after being linked to string of burglaries, Lake City police report

LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department has released a statement regarding the arrest of Zacchaeus Beverly, who has been charged with a series of burglaries that occurred earlier this month.

According to a report released by the Lake City Police Department, on Friday, October 27, at 4:45 a.m., officers from the Lake City Police Department responded to a business burglary at Fire Breather Smoke Shop located at 1051 E Duval Street.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the front glass door shattered and the burglary bars removed. After a search of the premises for suspects, the business owner was called to assess potential theft. Over $3,000 in missing merchandise, not accounting for damages to the door and display cases was confirmed, and the owner collaborated with officers.

Video surveillance footage from the shop revealed the suspect, identified as Zacchaeus Omega Beverly.

On Saturday, November 4, at 8:18 a.m., officers were dispatched to SE Baya Drive in response to a vehicle burglary. The victim provided a suspect description, details about his bicycle, and the direction of travel.

Officers located Zacchaeus Omega Beverly, matching the description and riding a bicycle, but Beverly reportedly managed to evade arrest.

The Lake City Police Department reported that the following day, on Sunday, November 5, at 11:30 a.m., officers responded to SE Dade Street for a report of grand theft.

The victim, acquainted with Zacchaeus Omega Beverly, allowed him into the residence to charge his cell phone. Beverly, however, took advantage of the situation, allegedly searching through the victim’s dresser drawers. The victim confronted Beverly, who promptly left. Subsequent checks revealed missing items.

While patrolling the area, officers spotted Beverly near the scene. After a brief chase, he was apprehended without further incident and transported to the Columbia County Detention Center.

Residents are urged to report information related to the case anonymously to the LCPD TIPS line at 386-719-2068 or Crime Stoppers of Columbia County at 386-754-7099.

