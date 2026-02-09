One dead, another injured after UTV with six occupants crashes into vehicle in Arlington Hills

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after the side-by-side vehicle he was in crashed into the back of an SUV late Sunday. The wreck occurred at about 10 p.m. in the 8400 block of Fort Caroline Road.

The victim was one of six occupants in the UTV traveling westbound on Fort Caroline Road behind a woman who was driving a Ford Escape, a Jacksonville police news release states.

The front of the UTV struck the rear of the Ford Escape causing the UTV to overturn ejecting all of the occupants, the news release states.

All of the UTV occupants were rushed to the hospital where one was pronounced dead and another man was listed in life-threatening condition, the news release states.

