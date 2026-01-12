One dead, multiple wounded in spate of Jacksonville shootings over the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating multiple shootings that occurred around the city over the weekend.

The first shooting happened at about 7:15 a.m. Saturday in the Hogans Creek area in the 2100 block of Doctor Roy Baker Street. Police said a woman was sitting in her car at an apartment complex near UF Health.

A man walked up and started shooting at the vehicle striking her multiple times, police said. She was taken to the hospital. No arrests were reported.

Man shot while visiting friend

The second shooting happened at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Broward Road in North Jacksonville. Police said a man was visiting a friend when he heard a knock on the door. When he opened it, he was shot in the leg, police said.

Woman shot near nightclub

Another shooting occurred just before midnight Saturday on Soutel Drive near New Kings Road. In that incident, a woman was shot in the leg. Police said she was in the parking lot outside of a nearby nightclub. No arrests were made.

On dead, one wounded in Beachwood Boulevard shooting

A shooting at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday resulted in the death of one man and left another critically wounded. That incident happened in the 2900 block of Beachwood Boulevard. Police were called to the area in response to a call for a person shot.

Officers arrived to find one victim dead and the other victim was rushed to the hospital. No arrests were announced, but police detained multiple people, JSO said.

Anyone with any information about the shooting are asked to contact Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at at 904-630-0500 or at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. You can also stay anonymous and contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

