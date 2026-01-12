Sheriff: Man points gun at undercover Jacksonville officers, shot multiple times during shoot out

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 35-year-old man is in the hospital being treated for multiple gunshot wounds after a shootout with Jacksonville police Sunday in the Brentwood area.

Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said officers were called to a home in the area of 22nd Street East and Main Street North at about 6:45 p.m. for what he called an “armed drug complaint.”

Responding officers came out and “cleared” the called, JSO Chief Paul said at a news conference after the shooting.

JSO’s drug task force returned to the scene later in the day to do surveillance, “so they could see if there was any illegal activity from the residence where the complaints were coming from,” Paul said.

Two officers were sitting in an unmarked police vehicle at about 9:18 p.m. when a man, identified as Samuel Deandre Cook, walked around the vehicle, Paul said. When Cook approached the front of the vehicle, he pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the officer.

The officers fired multiple shots at Cook through the windshield, Paul said. Cook ran away and the officers chased him for about two blocks. During the chase, Cook fired shots at the officers who continued shooting at Cook who took cover behind cars, Paul said.

Cook eventually surrendered to the officers and was taken to the hospital.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.