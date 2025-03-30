One injured after a shooting in Arlington on Friday evening, all suspects in custody

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man was injured in a shooting on Friday evening in the Arlington neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

JSO states that at around 5:30 p.m., officers responded to a person shot in the 6200 block of Arlington Expressway. Upon arrival, officers located an adult black male with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is in non-life-threatening condition.

According to the initial investigation, the victim had gotten into a dispute with a suspect, where a firearm was pulled. JSO states that any suspect involved in the incident is in police custody.

JSO states that this is an isolated incident and there is no further danger to the community, however any information regarding this incident is asked to call us at 630-0500 or they can email us at JSOCRIMETIPS@Jaxsheriff.org or they can contact Crimestoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.