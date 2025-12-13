One person dead, another critically injured after house fire in Lake Asbury: CCSO

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — An older man is dead, and another person is in the hospital with critical injuries after a house fire on Byron Road in the Lake Asbury area on Friday afternoon, says the Clay County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

According to Clay County Fire Rescue (CCFR), CCSO will be leading the investigation.

CCFR says the call came in around 3:07 p.m. and the fire was out a little before 4 p.m.

Action News Jax will update as new information is released.

