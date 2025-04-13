One person shot, taken to hospital after Macclenny shooting

MACCLENNY, Fla. — The Baker County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are investigating after a shooting in Macclenny left one person injured.

Undersheriff Randy Crews told Action News Jax the shooting happened around noon on Sunday.

Deputies responded to the area of Quail Lane and 9th Street, where one person was shot.

The victim was taken to UF Health in Jacksonville for treatment.

The sheriff’s office said a “large crime scene” was being processed with the help of FDLE, resulting in nearby road closures.

Undersheriff Crews said all parties involved in the shooting have been identified, and there is no further risk to the public.

We’re told this investigation has no relation to the heavy police presence on Quail Lane Saturday night, which also closed the road.

Action News Jax will provide more details about the incident here as soon as they become available.

