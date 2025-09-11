Open house scheduled to review plans for a revitalized Metro Park on Jacksonville’s riverfront

The City of Jacksonville is hosting an open house on September 11 to discuss the Revitalize Metropolitan Park Initiative.

The event will run from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Main Library on Laura Street and will provide residents with insights into how community feedback has shaped the future vision for Metropolitan Park.

City leaders and project partners will outline the next steps, design direction, and anticipated timeline as the initiative moves into its technical and implementation phases.

“Metropolitan Park has always been a public space that brings citizens together,” said Daryl Joseph, Director of Parks, Recreation, and Community Services for the City of Jacksonville. “This is more than a design or a project. It is a collective vision taking shape.”

Attendees at the open house will have the opportunity to see renderings and detailed plans.

The session is informational. The project is advancing toward final design and construction, and additional feedback will not be collected at this meeting.

