‘Operation Hammer and Hope:’ 20 local organizations come together to fight drug addiction

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — In a concerted effort to combat drug addiction and its detrimental effects on families, over 20 local organizations and agencies have come together for “Operation Hammer and Hope.”

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

This collaborative initiative aims to address drug-related issues plaguing the Clay Hill and Middleburg areas in Clay County.

The event, titled “Hammer and Hope,” is scheduled to take place on March 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Vera Francis Park located at 1503 MLK Blvd in Green Cove Springs.

The operation comprises two key components: “Hammer” focuses on law enforcement efforts to target drug dealers, while “Hope” offers free wrap-around services to families grappling with addiction issues.

Under the leadership of Sheriff Michelle Cook, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office has intensified its enforcement efforts against drug dealers. Since January, more than 40 individuals have been charged, and three search warrants have been executed. The operation has resulted in over 100 charges, including trafficking, sale, and delivery of various illegal narcotics such as methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin.

Speaking on the enforcement aspect, Sheriff Cook emphasized a zero-tolerance policy towards drug dealing in Clay County, asserting that law enforcement will vigorously pursue individuals involved in such activities.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

On the “Hope” front, a host of local agencies will offer free services to individuals and families affected by addiction. These services include drug education, medication-assisted treatment for opioid addiction, mental health and substance abuse treatment, legal assistance, domestic violence support, medical care, driver’s license reinstatement assistance, and more.

The event aims to provide comprehensive support to those battling addiction and their families, offering them a pathway to recovery and rehabilitation.

“Drugs don’t just affect one person. They cause crime, and that creates additional victims. They hurt parents, siblings, spouses, and most of all, our children,” Sheriff Cook said, “We know we can’t arrest our way out of this problem, but enforcement will always be one important tool in the battle against drugs in our community. We also know we must do something to help those with an addiction who need help breaking that cycle. This event on Friday is where we start in Clay County.”

Through a combination of law enforcement efforts and community outreach initiatives, stakeholders aim to break the cycle of addiction and restore hope to affected families.

The event will also feature a drug education display, no-questions-asked drug take-back, and various informational booths from participating organizations, offering a wide range of support services to those in need.

For more information about the event and resources available, individuals can contact the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at 904-284-7703.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.