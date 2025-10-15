Orange Park Mall to enforce “Youth Supervision Policy”

ORANGE PARK, Fla — The Orange Park Mall announced a new policy in its effort to "enhance its welcoming atmosphere through new community-focused initiatives developed in partnership with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office."

The mall says starting Friday, October 17, guests under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian 21 years old or older on Fridays and Saturdays. Each guardian can accompany up to four minors.

“This policy reflects priorities identified in collaboration with the Clay County community,” says Orange Park Mall General Manager Randy Bowman. “We are committed to providing an environment where families, neighbors, and visitors feel welcome. These enhancements, along with our local partnerships, help ensure that Orange Park Mall continues its long-standing role as a family-friendly center for the community.”

“Orange Park Mall has been an important part of Clay County for over 50 years, and we are proud to partner with them to ensure the center reflects the values of our community,” says Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook. “Together, we are excited to work alongside the Orange Park Mall team to build a stronger community for families, residents, and businesses.”

Mall officials say this new policy “initiative builds on Second Horizon Capital’s efforts toward shaping the future of Orange Park Mall through reinvestment and community partnership.”

