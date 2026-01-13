Orange Park police officer dies after two-decade career in Clay County law enforcement

Orange Park, Fla. — The Orange Park Police Department and Clay County Sheriff’s Office are mourning the loss of one of their own Tuesday. Officer Charlie Troutt died Monday after battling cancer for two years, an Orange Park police social media post states.

Troutt began his service in law enforcement in November 2006 when he was hired as a deputy with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. In 2020, he transitioned to the Clay County District Schools Police Department, where he worked as a school resource officer until the department was dissolved in 2023.

“Officer Troutt applied with our agency and was quickly hired in January of 2024,” the post states. “Officer Troutt brought a wealth of knowledge and experience to our agency and we couldn’t be more honored that he wanted to continue his law enforcement career by serving the citizens of the Town of Orange Park with us.”

Many agencies and people chimed in on the social media post offering kind words and memories about Troutt and his service.

“Officer Troutt was not only a dedicated public servant but also a devoted family man,” Clay County Sheriff’s Office posted. “He carried out his duties with unwavering integrity and grace throughout his career. His legacy will endure through the many lives he impacted, and he will be remembered with lasting respect.”

“He protected OP Methodist Church on Sundays and always had a warm smile for all,” Joni DeBusk said. “We miss him, but rest well good and faithful servant.”

“He was a wonderful man and officer. Not only were we blessed to have him at our school, I was blessed to have him in my town,” Laura Martin Vogel said.

