Over 25 local breweries and businesses will participate in St. Johns Riverkeeper campaign

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — St. Johns Riverkeeper (SJRK) celebrates the organization’s 25th anniversary by announcing a two-month campaign, 25 Taps for the St. Johns.

“We launched 25 Taps in celebration of our anniversary, but this is also an initiative to highlight the numerous outstanding breweries that exist in the watershed of the St. Johns River and the importance of clean water,” says Dryden Mills, Community Engagement Specialist for St. Johns Riverkeeper.

“After all, you can’t have good beer or a healthy river without clean water.”

The campaign is a virtual passport challenge, with more than 25 local breweries and businesses participating.

The challenge begins on Sunday, June 1, and people can now sign up for a free digital passport.

“We are excited to be a part of 25 Taps for the St. Johns, and to continue to support a local organization and river that we love through sharing what we love - great beer!” said Lindsay Hawkins, General Manager at Intuition Ale Works.

“We’ll be hosting the celebration after the campaign on August 3 and can’t wait to bring everyone together for a clean and healthy St. Johns River.”

At the end of the campaign, participants will be entered into a drawing, and the winner, who is picked will receive an eco-tour or fishing charter with their friends on St. Johns River.

“For 25 years, St. Johns RIVERKEEPER has served as a voice and advocate for our river and the communities that benefit from this important waterway. So many local businesses and breweries that love our river have supported us along the way. We can’t wait to raise a glass together for the river, and cheers to 25 years!” said Jimmy Orth, executive director for SJRK.

