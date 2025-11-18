Overnight ramp closures coming to I-10 and U.S. 301

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Drivers in Baldwin should get ready for overnight ramp closures at the I-10 and U.S. 301 interchange this weekend.

The Florida Department of Transportation will close ramps as part of a resurfacing project on I-10, weather permitting.

On Friday night, November 21, the ramp from U.S. 301 to I-10 West will shut down from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Northbound drivers will need to detour to U.S. 90 west, then State Road 121 south to access I-10. Southbound drivers should continue south and turn right on Maxville MacClenny Road.

Saturday night, November 22, the I-10 East exit ramp to U.S. 301 will close during the same hours. Drivers should exit at State Road 121 north, then take U.S. 90 east to reach U.S. 301.

